Last updated June 16 2019 at 2:06 AM

7842 W QUAIL Avenue

7842 West Quail Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7842 West Quail Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85382

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
Upgraded home with an attached casita. Main house has 3bd/2baths plus a den and teen room, Casita is 1 bath with a kitchenette. Great room floor plan. Tile in all areas except secondary bedrooms have engineered hardwood flooring. Kitchen has staggered cabinetry with stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, gas stove, farmhouse sink and eat in area. Master is split with double sinks, jetted tub and walk in shower. On the other side of house is 2 bedrooms a bath and a teen room area that leads out to a patio on the side. There is an attached casita with a full bath and mini fridge and microwave. Backyard has a basketball court, synthetic grass and full concrete area on the side of home. You don't want to miss this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7842 W QUAIL Avenue have any available units?
7842 W QUAIL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 7842 W QUAIL Avenue have?
Some of 7842 W QUAIL Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7842 W QUAIL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7842 W QUAIL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7842 W QUAIL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7842 W QUAIL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 7842 W QUAIL Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7842 W QUAIL Avenue offers parking.
Does 7842 W QUAIL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7842 W QUAIL Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7842 W QUAIL Avenue have a pool?
No, 7842 W QUAIL Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7842 W QUAIL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7842 W QUAIL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7842 W QUAIL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7842 W QUAIL Avenue has units with dishwashers.
