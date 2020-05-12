7842 W QUAIL Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking

Upgraded home with an attached casita. Main house has 3bd/2baths plus a den and teen room, Casita is 1 bath with a kitchenette. Great room floor plan. Tile in all areas except secondary bedrooms have engineered hardwood flooring. Kitchen has staggered cabinetry with stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, gas stove, farmhouse sink and eat in area. Master is split with double sinks, jetted tub and walk in shower. On the other side of house is 2 bedrooms a bath and a teen room area that leads out to a patio on the side. There is an attached casita with a full bath and mini fridge and microwave. Backyard has a basketball court, synthetic grass and full concrete area on the side of home. You don't want to miss this home.