Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
11296 N 91st Dr
11296 North 91st Drive
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
11296 North 91st Drive, Peoria, AZ 85345
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come see this great 3 bedroom, 21/2 bath home. The perfect family home with NO HOA, large back yard, great location.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11296 N 91st Dr have any available units?
11296 N 91st Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Peoria, AZ
.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Peoria Rent Report
.
Is 11296 N 91st Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11296 N 91st Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11296 N 91st Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11296 N 91st Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11296 N 91st Dr offer parking?
No, 11296 N 91st Dr does not offer parking.
Does 11296 N 91st Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11296 N 91st Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11296 N 91st Dr have a pool?
No, 11296 N 91st Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11296 N 91st Dr have accessible units?
No, 11296 N 91st Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11296 N 91st Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11296 N 91st Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 11296 N 91st Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11296 N 91st Dr has units with air conditioning.
