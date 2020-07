Amenities

Clean move-in ready home in gated community of Crismon Manor. This home has a fantastic open layout with greatroom, built in entertainment unit, large master suite with walk in closet. All stainless steel appliances in the Kitchen and washer/dryer provided. New AC and water heater as well as epoxy flooring in the garage.NO PETS allowed. Tenant to pay the 2% Rental Tax for Mesa. Earnest Deposit applies towards Security Deposit upon move in.