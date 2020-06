Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Secluded 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home In The Gated Community Of Crismon Manor.. Newer Interior Paint, And Laminate Flooring.. Tile In All The Right Places.. Newer Carpet In Two Of The Three Bedrooms.. Ceiling Fans Throughout.. This Corner Lot Home Is Professionally Landscaped With A Shaded Back Yard, Synthetic Turf, And A Large Covered Patio.. Community Pool And Spa With Numerous Green Belt Areas Throughout This Small Community.. Close To Schools, Hospital, And The Freeway..