Amenities

garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities parking garage

Cute 4 bedroom in the north east valley - This cute 4 bedroom 2 bath, 2 car garage in North east valley. All appliance are with the home. Tile in great room, kitchen and dining area. New carpet in bedrooms. New coat of paint completes this home , just move in.



(RLNE3300015)