9239 E Medina Ave

Available 04/01/20 3 Bed/2 Bath Augusta Ranch Home For Rent - Property Id: 226815



Lovely home located in the desirable Augusta Ranch area. Only a short walk to the golf course and to Augusta Ranch Elementary School, which is part of Gilbert School District - Gilbert schools, Mesa taxes!



-Large backyard with mature citrus trees

-Walk-in closet in the master bedroom

-Park and playground right around the corner.



Great location, with restaurants, shopping, and entertainment close by. Quick access to both the 202 and 60 Freeways make the commute a breeze!



Home available 4/1/2020, flexibility for a lease date to start any time in the month of April.



Don't miss out on this rental!

