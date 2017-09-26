All apartments in Mesa
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:31 AM

9239 E Medina Ave

9239 East Medina Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9239 East Medina Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85209
Augusta Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
playground
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
Available 04/01/20 3 Bed/2 Bath Augusta Ranch Home For Rent - Property Id: 226815

Lovely home located in the desirable Augusta Ranch area. Only a short walk to the golf course and to Augusta Ranch Elementary School, which is part of Gilbert School District - Gilbert schools, Mesa taxes!

-Large backyard with mature citrus trees
-Walk-in closet in the master bedroom
-Park and playground right around the corner.

Great location, with restaurants, shopping, and entertainment close by. Quick access to both the 202 and 60 Freeways make the commute a breeze!

Home available 4/1/2020, flexibility for a lease date to start any time in the month of April.

Don't miss out on this rental!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/226815
Property Id 226815

(RLNE5574518)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9239 E Medina Ave have any available units?
9239 E Medina Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 9239 E Medina Ave have?
Some of 9239 E Medina Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9239 E Medina Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9239 E Medina Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9239 E Medina Ave pet-friendly?
No, 9239 E Medina Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 9239 E Medina Ave offer parking?
No, 9239 E Medina Ave does not offer parking.
Does 9239 E Medina Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9239 E Medina Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9239 E Medina Ave have a pool?
No, 9239 E Medina Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9239 E Medina Ave have accessible units?
No, 9239 E Medina Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9239 E Medina Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9239 E Medina Ave has units with dishwashers.
