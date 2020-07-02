All apartments in Mesa
8711 E Nido Ave
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

8711 E Nido Ave

8711 East Nido Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8711 East Nido Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85209
Lesueur Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
8711 E Nido Ave Available 02/17/20 AVAILABLE 2/17/20!!! - Charming Home in GREAT LOCATION that is sure to impress! Easy access to shopping, dining and freeways. Generous open concept living and kitchen with vaulted ceilings. Kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and TONS of beautiful white cabinets. Large master suite featuring a walk-in closet, dual sinks, and walk in shower. Nice sized secondary bedrooms. Backyard with covered patio and low maintenance desert landscaping. **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**

(RLNE4440610)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8711 E Nido Ave have any available units?
8711 E Nido Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8711 E Nido Ave have?
Some of 8711 E Nido Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8711 E Nido Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8711 E Nido Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8711 E Nido Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8711 E Nido Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8711 E Nido Ave offer parking?
No, 8711 E Nido Ave does not offer parking.
Does 8711 E Nido Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8711 E Nido Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8711 E Nido Ave have a pool?
No, 8711 E Nido Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8711 E Nido Ave have accessible units?
No, 8711 E Nido Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8711 E Nido Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8711 E Nido Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

