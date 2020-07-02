Amenities

8711 E Nido Ave Available 02/17/20 AVAILABLE 2/17/20!!! - Charming Home in GREAT LOCATION that is sure to impress! Easy access to shopping, dining and freeways. Generous open concept living and kitchen with vaulted ceilings. Kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and TONS of beautiful white cabinets. Large master suite featuring a walk-in closet, dual sinks, and walk in shower. Nice sized secondary bedrooms. Backyard with covered patio and low maintenance desert landscaping. **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**



