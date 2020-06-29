All apartments in Mesa
Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:55 AM

8161 E Osage Ave

8161 East Osage Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8161 East Osage Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85212
Boulder Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Fantastic 4bd 2ba home in Mesa! - This is a must see property! Brand new carpet! Great location in the Boulder Creek Community close to schools, shopping, restaurants, and freeway access. This home features 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, tile floors, and granite counter-tops. Open kitchen and spacious family room. Covered patio in backyard.

Call 801.550.2987 or 602.908.9772 for more details or to schedule a showing. No dogs or cats please.

Move in costs include the following: $1595 refundable security deposit, $300 non-refundable cleaning fee, $150 non-refundable leasing fee to America-One Realty.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5153974)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8161 E Osage Ave have any available units?
8161 E Osage Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8161 E Osage Ave have?
Some of 8161 E Osage Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8161 E Osage Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8161 E Osage Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8161 E Osage Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8161 E Osage Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8161 E Osage Ave offer parking?
No, 8161 E Osage Ave does not offer parking.
Does 8161 E Osage Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8161 E Osage Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8161 E Osage Ave have a pool?
No, 8161 E Osage Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8161 E Osage Ave have accessible units?
No, 8161 E Osage Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8161 E Osage Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8161 E Osage Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
