8161 E Osage Ave

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly

Fantastic 4bd 2ba home in Mesa! - This is a must see property! Brand new carpet! Great location in the Boulder Creek Community close to schools, shopping, restaurants, and freeway access. This home features 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, tile floors, and granite counter-tops. Open kitchen and spacious family room. Covered patio in backyard.



Call 801.550.2987 or 602.908.9772 for more details or to schedule a showing. No dogs or cats please.



Move in costs include the following: $1595 refundable security deposit, $300 non-refundable cleaning fee, $150 non-refundable leasing fee to America-One Realty.



No Pets Allowed



