803 W Kiva Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage in MESA - Welcome home to a front porch leading into a spacious formal area and kitchen that is well connected to the family room. Backyard is huge with covered patio and low maintenance. All bedrooms are spacious too. Home comes with washer/dryer also. Fans throughout the homes and much much more. Close to bus stop, shopping, schools - The nearest schools are Crismon Elementary School, Rhodes Junior High School and Chandler Gilbert Community College.



EXCELLENT PROPERTY, EASY TO SHOW, CALL LOTUS REAL ESTATE AT 480-228-0792. FOR AN APPOINTMENT TODAY. NON-REFUNDABLE APPLICATION FEE IS $50.00 PER ADULT. OWNER DISCLOSURES NOT AVAILABLE. APPLY THROUGH OUR WEBSITE HTTP://LOTUSREALESTATEUS.COM. GO TO THE PROPERTIES TAB, FIND THE PROPERTY YOU WISH TO APPLY FOR, AND CLICK APPLY NOW. $200.00 ADMIN FEE TO LOTUS REAL ESTATE UPON APPROVAL.



(RLNE5698181)