803 W Kiva Ave
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:50 PM

803 W Kiva Ave

803 West Kiva Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

803 West Kiva Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85210
Dobson Woods

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage in MESA - Welcome home to a front porch leading into a spacious formal area and kitchen that is well connected to the family room. Backyard is huge with covered patio and low maintenance. All bedrooms are spacious too. Home comes with washer/dryer also. Fans throughout the homes and much much more. Close to bus stop, shopping, schools - The nearest schools are Crismon Elementary School, Rhodes Junior High School and Chandler Gilbert Community College.

EXCELLENT PROPERTY, EASY TO SHOW, CALL LOTUS REAL ESTATE AT 480-228-0792. FOR AN APPOINTMENT TODAY. NON-REFUNDABLE APPLICATION FEE IS $50.00 PER ADULT. OWNER DISCLOSURES NOT AVAILABLE. APPLY THROUGH OUR WEBSITE HTTP://LOTUSREALESTATEUS.COM. GO TO THE PROPERTIES TAB, FIND THE PROPERTY YOU WISH TO APPLY FOR, AND CLICK APPLY NOW. $200.00 ADMIN FEE TO LOTUS REAL ESTATE UPON APPROVAL.

(RLNE5698181)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 803 W Kiva Ave have any available units?
803 W Kiva Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 803 W Kiva Ave currently offering any rent specials?
803 W Kiva Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 803 W Kiva Ave pet-friendly?
No, 803 W Kiva Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 803 W Kiva Ave offer parking?
Yes, 803 W Kiva Ave offers parking.
Does 803 W Kiva Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 803 W Kiva Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 803 W Kiva Ave have a pool?
No, 803 W Kiva Ave does not have a pool.
Does 803 W Kiva Ave have accessible units?
No, 803 W Kiva Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 803 W Kiva Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 803 W Kiva Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 803 W Kiva Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 803 W Kiva Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

