Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:28 AM

7404 E Osage Avenue

7404 East Osage Avenue · (480) 626-4062
Location

7404 East Osage Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85212

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,395

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2572 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
No Application Fees! Morrison Ranch east Mesa 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home. This home includes a number of upgrades including tile flooring throughout the first floor, upgraded window blinds throughout, ceiling fans in each room, two tone paint. This home has plenty of living space with a living room, separate family room and upstairs loft. Kitchen features granite counter tops, large kitchen island, separate pantry, separate dining area, tons of cabinet space, gas range, stove top microwave and dishwasher. Large master suite includes walk-in closet, double sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Grass front and backyards with covered patio in back. Gilbert school district and easy access to the 60 and 202 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7404 E Osage Avenue have any available units?
7404 E Osage Avenue has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7404 E Osage Avenue have?
Some of 7404 E Osage Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7404 E Osage Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7404 E Osage Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7404 E Osage Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7404 E Osage Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 7404 E Osage Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7404 E Osage Avenue does offer parking.
Does 7404 E Osage Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7404 E Osage Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7404 E Osage Avenue have a pool?
No, 7404 E Osage Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7404 E Osage Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7404 E Osage Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7404 E Osage Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7404 E Osage Avenue has units with dishwashers.
