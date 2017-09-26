7404 E Osage Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

No Application Fees! Morrison Ranch east Mesa 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home. This home includes a number of upgrades including tile flooring throughout the first floor, upgraded window blinds throughout, ceiling fans in each room, two tone paint. This home has plenty of living space with a living room, separate family room and upstairs loft. Kitchen features granite counter tops, large kitchen island, separate pantry, separate dining area, tons of cabinet space, gas range, stove top microwave and dishwasher. Large master suite includes walk-in closet, double sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Grass front and backyards with covered patio in back. Gilbert school district and easy access to the 60 and 202 freeways.