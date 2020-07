Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities pool tennis court

Ready for move in! 2 inch blinds throughout, large island with sink in kitchen, washer/dryer/fridge INCLUDED! New AC for reliability and lower power bills! Beautiful home nestled in the Windsong At Las Sendas gated community, minutes from the 202 freeway and close to all the amenities Las Sendas community has to offer (Parks, Pools, Hiking Trails, Tennis Courts and more!). Come see it in person!