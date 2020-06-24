726 E PEPPER Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Lifestyle Matters! BUILD IT & THEY WILL COME. D-town Mesa - Temple/Pioneer Park Historical Area. Energy Efficient, 4 BR, 2BA Gem, Built in 2018 as a ''One of a Kind'' lease opportunity...JUST FOR YOU. Demand will be huge as it always has after JNR Holdings releases another one of their coveted ''Brand New'' lifestyle homes. Strategically located a block from the LIGHT RAIL STATION platform, this highly modern, over insulated, energy efficient, new A/C, polished cement floor, 2.5 car, RV gate, 2 patios, artificial turf, big bedrooms, well designed split plan, entertainers kitchen, option heavy home awaits for you. Of course, not for long as the line starts forming w/in hours of release (not our 1st rodeo). March 1 Move-in means make your effort today before demand drives up the price. Hurry Professionals Welcome! 2 Light Rail Passes for 1st Month of Lease Furnished By Landlord! Lifestyle is your passion, you're not going to find another like this

Walk to farmers market every Saturday morning...

Walk to the Food Trucks every Saturday night!

Operators are standing by...



Landlord is going to take care of your yard for you too.



NO carpet!!!



Backyard gravel to be in by move-in day...RV Gate is super wide