7202 E NATHAN Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful two story home in a gated community in Las Sendas. Downstairs den, great room, upstairs loft, large bedrooms with walk-in closet and bathroom access. Three car garage. Lovely courtyard entrance and back yard fireplace. Great neighborhood. Very clean well maintained property. Access to the Las Sendas lifestyle. Walking trails, community pools, school, clubhouse, tennis courts and parks. Go to www.the trailhead.org for more info. Non-smoking property, lease it now and you'll have a new home available after the holidays.