All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 7202 E NATHAN Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
7202 E NATHAN Street
Last updated December 11 2019 at 12:02 PM

7202 E NATHAN Street

7202 East Nathan Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7202 East Nathan Street, Mesa, AZ 85207
Las Sendas

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful two story home in a gated community in Las Sendas. Downstairs den, great room, upstairs loft, large bedrooms with walk-in closet and bathroom access. Three car garage. Lovely courtyard entrance and back yard fireplace. Great neighborhood. Very clean well maintained property. Access to the Las Sendas lifestyle. Walking trails, community pools, school, clubhouse, tennis courts and parks. Go to www.the trailhead.org for more info. Non-smoking property, lease it now and you'll have a new home available after the holidays.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7202 E NATHAN Street have any available units?
7202 E NATHAN Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7202 E NATHAN Street have?
Some of 7202 E NATHAN Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7202 E NATHAN Street currently offering any rent specials?
7202 E NATHAN Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7202 E NATHAN Street pet-friendly?
No, 7202 E NATHAN Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 7202 E NATHAN Street offer parking?
Yes, 7202 E NATHAN Street offers parking.
Does 7202 E NATHAN Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7202 E NATHAN Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7202 E NATHAN Street have a pool?
Yes, 7202 E NATHAN Street has a pool.
Does 7202 E NATHAN Street have accessible units?
No, 7202 E NATHAN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7202 E NATHAN Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7202 E NATHAN Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Village at Lindsay Park
1441 S Lindsay Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
Waterford at Superstition Springs
7311 E Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85208
Sonoran Palms
900 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
The Julia
546 S Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85210
Delano
1800 E Covina St
Mesa, AZ 85203
Premiere at Dana Park
1439 S Val Vista Dr
Mesa, AZ 85206
Craft @ Gilbert and Baseline
1930 South 24th Street
Mesa, AZ 85204
Aviva
8340 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85209

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMesa 2 Bedroom Apartments
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pools
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchComite De Families En AccionThe Groves
Kleinman ParkNcraMesa Grande
Augusta RanchFiesta Park Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College