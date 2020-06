713 S CANFIELD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking pool

GORGEOUS, SPACIOUS TWO STORY HOME IN PARKWOOD RANCH. TRAVERTINE & BAMBOO HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT.THE FORMAL LIVING & DINING ROOMS HAVE VAULTED CEILINGS & ARE PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING. THE KITCHEN OPENS TO THE FAMILY ROOM & FEATURES GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, AMPLE CABINETS & A LARGE ISLAND W/SEATING FOR SIX. A CUSTOM WALL UNIT ACCENTS THE FAMILY ROOM. THE MASTER BEDROOM SUITE IS ON THE 1ST FLOOR & FEATURES A JETTED TUB, WALK IN SHOWER & A ROOMY CLOSET. FIVE SPACIOUS BEDROOMS & A GAME ROOM ARE LOCATED ON THE 2ND FLOOR. THE INSIDE OF THE HOME HAS BEEN FRESHLY PAINTED. ENJOY THE OUTDOOR LIVING SPACE UNDER THE CUSTOM COVERED PATIO OR LOUNGE IN THE HAMMOCK BY THE REFRESHING POOL. MATURE LANDSCAPING IN FRONT & BACK PROVIDES ABUNDANT SHADE.