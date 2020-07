Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This is a great free standing townhome that has been remodeled and has a great little yard and attached 2 car garage. 2 bedrooms and 2 baths with nice open Kitchen and family room. Granite counters, White cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Includes washer and dryer and is vacant and ready for occupancy. Yard has nice new turf and a covered patio. Nice and private and north facing for shade.