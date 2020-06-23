6203 E GLENCOVE Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Completely remodeled so everything is fresh and new. First-floor Master with new laminate flooring downstairs and new carpet up, completely repainted, new sink and counter tops with painted cabinets in kitchen and baths. Appliances have been replaced, and it has new blinds, and more. This unit has tons of storage and a private back yard and private laundry. Two assigned covered parking spaces also included. Close to freeways, shopping, Red Mountain Park, and Red Mountain High School District.