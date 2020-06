Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Quiet Mesa Community - Property Id: 98374



Upgraded three bedroom 2.5 bath with granite countertops. All bedrooms upstairs including loft area. Great corner lot in wonderful community. Spacious two car garage and small fenced in yard. Close to freeway and shopping. Assistive pet only, No Smoking permitted on interior of house. Maximum occupancy of 4 total. All applicants over age of 18 must submit to full credit and background check. Application fees are $35.00 per adult. Does not include city of mesa rental tax fee of 2.00%. REQUEST TO VIEW PROPERTY ARE MADE BY PHONE CALL ONLY. PLEASE CALL 602-622-6312. INCOME REQUIREMENTS 3 TIMES RENTAL AMOUNT AND A MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE OF 650.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/98374

Property Id 98374



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5877656)