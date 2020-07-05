All apartments in Mesa
5606 S CAISSON Way
Last updated April 17 2020 at 12:48 AM

5606 S CAISSON Way

5606 South Cassion Way · No Longer Available
Location

5606 South Cassion Way, Mesa, AZ 85212

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Beautiful New Build at the Cadence at Gateway community! The resort like club house offers residents access to pools with slides, tennis courts, basketball court, and much more. Your next new home has been upgraded with premium features like black stainless steel appliances, white granite countertops, contemporary cabinets, premium shower in the master bathroom, and walk in closets, as well as huge double sliding door to the back patio. Open the garage and watch your kids play or BBQ with family and friends in the park facing your home. 3 min walk to elementary school. Less than 1 mile from Jr High and High schools. 1 mile from Basis Mesa and Sequoia Pathfinder Academy at Eastmark. Easy access to loop 202. Short Drive to Santan Village shopping and variety of dining and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5606 S CAISSON Way have any available units?
5606 S CAISSON Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5606 S CAISSON Way have?
Some of 5606 S CAISSON Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5606 S CAISSON Way currently offering any rent specials?
5606 S CAISSON Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5606 S CAISSON Way pet-friendly?
No, 5606 S CAISSON Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 5606 S CAISSON Way offer parking?
Yes, 5606 S CAISSON Way offers parking.
Does 5606 S CAISSON Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5606 S CAISSON Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5606 S CAISSON Way have a pool?
Yes, 5606 S CAISSON Way has a pool.
Does 5606 S CAISSON Way have accessible units?
No, 5606 S CAISSON Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5606 S CAISSON Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5606 S CAISSON Way has units with dishwashers.

