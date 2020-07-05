5606 S CAISSON Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Beautiful New Build at the Cadence at Gateway community! The resort like club house offers residents access to pools with slides, tennis courts, basketball court, and much more. Your next new home has been upgraded with premium features like black stainless steel appliances, white granite countertops, contemporary cabinets, premium shower in the master bathroom, and walk in closets, as well as huge double sliding door to the back patio. Open the garage and watch your kids play or BBQ with family and friends in the park facing your home. 3 min walk to elementary school. Less than 1 mile from Jr High and High schools. 1 mile from Basis Mesa and Sequoia Pathfinder Academy at Eastmark. Easy access to loop 202. Short Drive to Santan Village shopping and variety of dining and entertainment.