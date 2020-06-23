5422 E Dolphin Cir

Amenities

This beautiful 3BR 2BA home in Mesa has great curb appeal sitting on a corner lot, 2 car garage, security door and covered front walk way.

Inside you\'ll find a great layout with separate living and family rooms, fresh paint throughout, new carpet, and blinds in each room!

The eat in kitchen offers matching appliances, double sink, upgraded cabinets and opens to the family room with cozy fireplace.

A separate laundry room with plenty of storage space. Guest rooms are nicely sized and share a bright hall bath. The master bedroom features a walk in closet and en-suite private bath!

The real yard is perfect for entertaining family and friends with the covered patio, fruit tree, storage shed and Sparkling POOL! Weekly pool service is included!



Please schedule your self guided tour today!

STATUS: Vacant

PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4



SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises



Register for a Self-Guided Tour



Receive txt or email confirmation



On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box



GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action



Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application



Complete the Online Application Form



Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card



AREA INFORMATION: 1621 sq ft

FLOORING: Carpet/Tile

GARAGE/PARKING: 2 Car Garage

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Fridge, Dishwasher, Stove, Microwave

PROPERTY TYPE: single family home

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities

YEAR BUILT: 1985

YARD: Desert/Grass

MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable



HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted.



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax.



Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days



LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years



LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available



SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None



HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner



PROPERTY MANAGER: Debi Katzman



All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.



Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.



