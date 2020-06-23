All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 5422 E Dolphin Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
5422 E Dolphin Cir
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5422 E Dolphin Cir

5422 East Dolphin Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5422 East Dolphin Circle, Mesa, AZ 85206
Diamond Star

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/46d51f40f6 ----
This beautiful 3BR 2BA home in Mesa has great curb appeal sitting on a corner lot, 2 car garage, security door and covered front walk way.
Inside you\'ll find a great layout with separate living and family rooms, fresh paint throughout, new carpet, and blinds in each room!
The eat in kitchen offers matching appliances, double sink, upgraded cabinets and opens to the family room with cozy fireplace.
A separate laundry room with plenty of storage space. Guest rooms are nicely sized and share a bright hall bath. The master bedroom features a walk in closet and en-suite private bath!
The real yard is perfect for entertaining family and friends with the covered patio, fruit tree, storage shed and Sparkling POOL! Weekly pool service is included!

Please schedule your self guided tour today!
STATUS: Vacant
PLEASE READ THIS:

PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4

SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Register for a Self-Guided Tour

Receive txt or email confirmation

On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:

GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action

Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application

Complete the Online Application Form

Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card

More Information:

Property Description Details

AREA INFORMATION: 1621 sq ft
FLOORING: Carpet/Tile
GARAGE/PARKING: 2 Car Garage
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Fridge, Dishwasher, Stove, Microwave
PROPERTY TYPE: single family home
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities
YEAR BUILT: 1985
YARD: Desert/Grass
Additional Amenities:

Application, Lease Terms, and Fees

MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable

HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted.

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax.

Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days

LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years

LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None

HOA Instructions

HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES:

HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner

PROPERTY MANAGER: Debi Katzman

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.

12 Months

Ceiling Fan
Pool
W/D Hookups Only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5422 E Dolphin Cir have any available units?
5422 E Dolphin Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5422 E Dolphin Cir have?
Some of 5422 E Dolphin Cir's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5422 E Dolphin Cir currently offering any rent specials?
5422 E Dolphin Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5422 E Dolphin Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 5422 E Dolphin Cir is pet friendly.
Does 5422 E Dolphin Cir offer parking?
Yes, 5422 E Dolphin Cir does offer parking.
Does 5422 E Dolphin Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5422 E Dolphin Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5422 E Dolphin Cir have a pool?
Yes, 5422 E Dolphin Cir has a pool.
Does 5422 E Dolphin Cir have accessible units?
No, 5422 E Dolphin Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 5422 E Dolphin Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5422 E Dolphin Cir has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

ReNew 3030
3030 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
Aventerra at Dobson Ranch
1960 W Keating Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
La Costa at Dobson Ranch
1820 W Lindner Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Stonegate Furnished Apartments
825 S Alma School Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Luxe 1930
1930 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Ascend at Red Mountain
2217 N Power Rd
Mesa, AZ 85215
Premiere at Dana Park
1439 S Val Vista Dr
Mesa, AZ 85206
Montero at Dana Park
3636 East Inverness Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85206

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College