5422 E Dolphin Cir

This beautiful 3BR 2BA home in Mesa has great curb appeal sitting on a corner lot, 2 car garage, security door and covered front walk way.
Inside you\'ll find a great layout with separate living and family rooms, fresh paint throughout, new carpet, and blinds in each room!
The eat in kitchen offers matching appliances, double sink, upgraded cabinets and opens to the family room with cozy fireplace.
A separate laundry room with plenty of storage space. Guest rooms are nicely sized and share a bright hall bath. The master bedroom features a walk in closet and en-suite private bath!
The real yard is perfect for entertaining family and friends with the covered patio, fruit tree, storage shed and Sparkling POOL! Weekly pool service is included!
STATUS: Vacant
PLEASE READ THIS:
PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4
SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises
SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Register for a Self-Guided Tour
Receive txt or email confirmation
On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box
APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:
GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action
Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card
More Information:
Property Description Details
AREA INFORMATION: 1621 sq ft
FLOORING: Carpet/Tile
GARAGE/PARKING: 2 Car Garage
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Fridge, Dishwasher, Stove, Microwave
PROPERTY TYPE: single family home
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities
YEAR BUILT: 1985
YARD: Desert/Grass
Application, Lease Terms, and Fees
MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable
HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted.
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax.
Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days
LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None
HOA Instructions
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES:
HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner
PROPERTY MANAGER: Debi Katzman
All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.
