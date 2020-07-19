All apartments in Mesa
5415 E MCKELLIPS Road
Last updated December 11 2019 at 5:22 AM

5415 E MCKELLIPS Road

5415 East Mckellips Road · No Longer Available
Location

5415 East Mckellips Road, Mesa, AZ 85215
Alta Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Perfect end unit on the edge of quite gated community two bedrooms master down with double pedestal sinks lots of closet space, bedroom two is upstairs with bath and walk-in closet. Powder room downstairs, tile throughout down stairs laminate wood upstairs.Kitchen has refrigerator, built in microwave, electric stove, RO system appliances are black, separate laundry room with washer and dryer additional storage closet. one car garage with built in cabinets and additional storage space, water softener. Tenant must agree to set up wire transfer to landlord for security deposit and monthly rent, must provide credit report with application. Tenant must agree to abide by CCR's of HOA. Pet acceptable with Landlord approval small patio area easy access to loop 202.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5415 E MCKELLIPS Road have any available units?
5415 E MCKELLIPS Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5415 E MCKELLIPS Road have?
Some of 5415 E MCKELLIPS Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5415 E MCKELLIPS Road currently offering any rent specials?
5415 E MCKELLIPS Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5415 E MCKELLIPS Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5415 E MCKELLIPS Road is pet friendly.
Does 5415 E MCKELLIPS Road offer parking?
Yes, 5415 E MCKELLIPS Road offers parking.
Does 5415 E MCKELLIPS Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5415 E MCKELLIPS Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5415 E MCKELLIPS Road have a pool?
No, 5415 E MCKELLIPS Road does not have a pool.
Does 5415 E MCKELLIPS Road have accessible units?
No, 5415 E MCKELLIPS Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5415 E MCKELLIPS Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5415 E MCKELLIPS Road has units with dishwashers.
