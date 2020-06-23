All apartments in Mesa
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

526 S MESA Drive

526 South Mesa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

526 South Mesa Drive, Mesa, AZ 85210

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
some paid utils
COME ENJOY THIS AMAZING 2 bed/1 bathroom home!!! Section 8 Approved!Outside: Massive parking lot that can fit almost 10 cars. A big backyard with large patio where you can relax and enjoy your day from. With Washer and Dryer HOOKUPS! RV Gated yard with fence providing you seclusion and an area for lots of storage!Inside: Full home with living room, dining room, and kitchen. Two Sizable bedrooms with walk-in closets. Water, Sewage, and TRASH INCLUDED!!!In the Area: Short Distance from Light Rail (.7 miles), Downtown Mesa Shops (Mekong Plaza and Asiana Market), the Mesa Art District, Fiesta Mall, Local Entertainment, and more!!!This property won't last long with all the extensive amenities you just don't get from an apartment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 526 S MESA Drive have any available units?
526 S MESA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 526 S MESA Drive have?
Some of 526 S MESA Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 526 S MESA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
526 S MESA Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 526 S MESA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 526 S MESA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 526 S MESA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 526 S MESA Drive does offer parking.
Does 526 S MESA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 526 S MESA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 526 S MESA Drive have a pool?
No, 526 S MESA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 526 S MESA Drive have accessible units?
No, 526 S MESA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 526 S MESA Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 526 S MESA Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
