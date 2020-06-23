526 S MESA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

COME ENJOY THIS AMAZING 2 bed/1 bathroom home!!! Section 8 Approved!Outside: Massive parking lot that can fit almost 10 cars. A big backyard with large patio where you can relax and enjoy your day from. With Washer and Dryer HOOKUPS! RV Gated yard with fence providing you seclusion and an area for lots of storage!Inside: Full home with living room, dining room, and kitchen. Two Sizable bedrooms with walk-in closets. Water, Sewage, and TRASH INCLUDED!!!In the Area: Short Distance from Light Rail (.7 miles), Downtown Mesa Shops (Mekong Plaza and Asiana Market), the Mesa Art District, Fiesta Mall, Local Entertainment, and more!!!This property won't last long with all the extensive amenities you just don't get from an apartment.