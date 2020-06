Amenities

patio / balcony pool clubhouse fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Beautiful brand new home in Eastmark. Property has parks out in front of it as well as a community center with a pool, an arcade, a rope course for the kids, a small lake and outdoor auditorium, plus the school is right across the street. Ready to move in.