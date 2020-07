Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage

Amazing community and very close to both the Loop 202 East and the I-60. Community pool and incredible tot lot. Great floor plan with master bedroom on the first floor. All kitchen appliances included. 42-inch upgraded maple cabinets, 18-inch tile, nice carpet, two tone paint, upgraded lighting, 2 car garage. One of the largest lots in the subdivision with large private backyard. Will rent quickly. Must see.