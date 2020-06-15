4420 S VENETO

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking playground pool bbq/grill garage internet access media room

SUMMER SPECIAL; 10% OFF THE LOWEST SUMMER RATES THRU SEPTEMBER, BOOK NOW -When you enter this magnificent 4 bedroom / 3 bath home you'll know you've found a true home away from home. The beautiful, and safe, neighborhood, a multitude of amenities, the high-end furnishings, the luxurious heated pool, and an abundance of sleeping arrangements provide the perfect short term getaway for families, corporate relocation, or simply time away from it all.The ideal location of this home makes access to Mesa's New ''Elliot Road Technology Corridor'' extremely convenient. Just far enough away from the hectic inner city, yet close enough to all the amenities you'll need, or want. With easy access to the US60 and just minutes to the ever-popular spring training baseball games as well as shopping, dining, theaters, community walking paths, parks, children's playgrounds, and the World Famous Mesa Market Place are all at your fingertips.



Inside the home, you'll find pristine amenities and an abundance of space. Your stay comes complete with cable television, high-speed wireless internet, luxurious style comforts and sparkling pool. The home also features a large eat-in kitchen with an additional dining area that opens to the main living area of the home, high-end furnishings, a separate game/sitting loft with TV for the kids and a unique upscale office for those that have to work while on vacation. But, since your on vacation so you also get to enjoy the adjacent park and children's play area, the wonderful pool with waterfall features, the outdoor fire pit for those chilly nights and the high end natural gas BBQ to create your favorite outdoor meals.