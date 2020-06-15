All apartments in Mesa
4420 S VENETO --
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:55 PM

4420 S VENETO --

4420 South Veneto · (480) 318-7498
Location

4420 South Veneto, Mesa, AZ 85212

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3020 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
SUMMER SPECIAL; 10% OFF THE LOWEST SUMMER RATES THRU SEPTEMBER, BOOK NOW -When you enter this magnificent 4 bedroom / 3 bath home you'll know you've found a true home away from home. The beautiful, and safe, neighborhood, a multitude of amenities, the high-end furnishings, the luxurious heated pool, and an abundance of sleeping arrangements provide the perfect short term getaway for families, corporate relocation, or simply time away from it all.The ideal location of this home makes access to Mesa's New ''Elliot Road Technology Corridor'' extremely convenient. Just far enough away from the hectic inner city, yet close enough to all the amenities you'll need, or want. With easy access to the US60 and just minutes to the ever-popular spring training baseball games as well as shopping, dining, theaters, community walking paths, parks, children's playgrounds, and the World Famous Mesa Market Place are all at your fingertips.

Inside the home, you'll find pristine amenities and an abundance of space. Your stay comes complete with cable television, high-speed wireless internet, luxurious style comforts and sparkling pool. The home also features a large eat-in kitchen with an additional dining area that opens to the main living area of the home, high-end furnishings, a separate game/sitting loft with TV for the kids and a unique upscale office for those that have to work while on vacation. But, since your on vacation so you also get to enjoy the adjacent park and children's play area, the wonderful pool with waterfall features, the outdoor fire pit for those chilly nights and the high end natural gas BBQ to create your favorite outdoor meals.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4420 S VENETO -- have any available units?
4420 S VENETO -- has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4420 S VENETO -- have?
Some of 4420 S VENETO --'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4420 S VENETO -- currently offering any rent specials?
4420 S VENETO -- isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4420 S VENETO -- pet-friendly?
No, 4420 S VENETO -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 4420 S VENETO -- offer parking?
Yes, 4420 S VENETO -- does offer parking.
Does 4420 S VENETO -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4420 S VENETO -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4420 S VENETO -- have a pool?
Yes, 4420 S VENETO -- has a pool.
Does 4420 S VENETO -- have accessible units?
No, 4420 S VENETO -- does not have accessible units.
Does 4420 S VENETO -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4420 S VENETO -- has units with dishwashers.
