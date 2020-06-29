4328 E BRAMBLE Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Hard to find 3BD/2BA/Den Rental in quiet Mesa community! Play pool w/water feature, led lighting. Great room + kitchen w/island & breakfast bar. Vaulted ceilings & plenty of windows make the space feel bright and open! Master suite boasts walk-in closet, double sinks & tiled standing shower. Ceiling fans throughout. Feel refreshed w/family & friends in the tranquil backyard sitting by the pool or under the covered patio! Outdoor speaker system. Low maintenance front and back yard. Close to the Riparian Preserve, US60, shopping, & more! View it while it lasts!