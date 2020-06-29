All apartments in Mesa
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
4328 E BRAMBLE Circle
4328 E BRAMBLE Circle

4328 East Bramble Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4328 East Bramble Circle, Mesa, AZ 85206

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Hard to find 3BD/2BA/Den Rental in quiet Mesa community! Play pool w/water feature, led lighting. Great room + kitchen w/island & breakfast bar. Vaulted ceilings & plenty of windows make the space feel bright and open! Master suite boasts walk-in closet, double sinks & tiled standing shower. Ceiling fans throughout. Feel refreshed w/family & friends in the tranquil backyard sitting by the pool or under the covered patio! Outdoor speaker system. Low maintenance front and back yard. Close to the Riparian Preserve, US60, shopping, & more! View it while it lasts!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4328 E BRAMBLE Circle have any available units?
4328 E BRAMBLE Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4328 E BRAMBLE Circle have?
Some of 4328 E BRAMBLE Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4328 E BRAMBLE Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4328 E BRAMBLE Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4328 E BRAMBLE Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4328 E BRAMBLE Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 4328 E BRAMBLE Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4328 E BRAMBLE Circle offers parking.
Does 4328 E BRAMBLE Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4328 E BRAMBLE Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4328 E BRAMBLE Circle have a pool?
Yes, 4328 E BRAMBLE Circle has a pool.
Does 4328 E BRAMBLE Circle have accessible units?
No, 4328 E BRAMBLE Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4328 E BRAMBLE Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4328 E BRAMBLE Circle has units with dishwashers.

