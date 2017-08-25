All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 3847 N. Paseo Del Sol.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
3847 N. Paseo Del Sol
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:55 AM

3847 N. Paseo Del Sol

3847 North Paseo Del Sol · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3847 North Paseo Del Sol, Mesa, AZ 85207
Las Sendas

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Golf Course lot in Las Sendas - Peaceful Mountain views set against the 17th fairway of Las Sendas Golf Course.

This stunning home has a Beautiful Great Room concept with a Cozy Fireplace and venecian niches throughout the home. The wrap around kitchen has a granite island and built in desk with a huge pantry and eat in kitchen nook. The split floor plan offers plenty of privacy. Spacious Master Suite has private exit to the stunning back yard. Comfortable 2nd and 3rd bedrooms share a hall bathroom. The 2.5 car garage has built in storage and epoxy flooring. Las Sendas offers 2 Community Pools, tennis, walking paths & parks. Close to the 202 with shopping, dining, Usery Mtn & the lakes for outdoor activities.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2455773)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3847 N. Paseo Del Sol have any available units?
3847 N. Paseo Del Sol doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3847 N. Paseo Del Sol have?
Some of 3847 N. Paseo Del Sol's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3847 N. Paseo Del Sol currently offering any rent specials?
3847 N. Paseo Del Sol is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3847 N. Paseo Del Sol pet-friendly?
Yes, 3847 N. Paseo Del Sol is pet friendly.
Does 3847 N. Paseo Del Sol offer parking?
Yes, 3847 N. Paseo Del Sol offers parking.
Does 3847 N. Paseo Del Sol have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3847 N. Paseo Del Sol does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3847 N. Paseo Del Sol have a pool?
Yes, 3847 N. Paseo Del Sol has a pool.
Does 3847 N. Paseo Del Sol have accessible units?
No, 3847 N. Paseo Del Sol does not have accessible units.
Does 3847 N. Paseo Del Sol have units with dishwashers?
No, 3847 N. Paseo Del Sol does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Village at Lindsay Park
1441 S Lindsay Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
Genoa Lakes
3320 E University Dr
Mesa, AZ 85215
Tierra Del Sol
1711 S Extension Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Candela Park
57 N Alma School Rd
Mesa, AZ 85201
Argenta
4104 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Cortland Mountain Vista
1304 S 105th Pl
Mesa, AZ 85209
Gentry's Walk Apartments
1313 South Val Vista Drive
Mesa, AZ 85204
Exchange on the 8
604 W 8th Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College