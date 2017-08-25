3847 N. Paseo Del Sol

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage pool tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage pet friendly tennis court

Golf Course lot in Las Sendas - Peaceful Mountain views set against the 17th fairway of Las Sendas Golf Course.



This stunning home has a Beautiful Great Room concept with a Cozy Fireplace and venecian niches throughout the home. The wrap around kitchen has a granite island and built in desk with a huge pantry and eat in kitchen nook. The split floor plan offers plenty of privacy. Spacious Master Suite has private exit to the stunning back yard. Comfortable 2nd and 3rd bedrooms share a hall bathroom. The 2.5 car garage has built in storage and epoxy flooring. Las Sendas offers 2 Community Pools, tennis, walking paths & parks. Close to the 202 with shopping, dining, Usery Mtn & the lakes for outdoor activities.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2455773)