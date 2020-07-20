3553 E JAEGER Circle

Amenities

Luxury 5-bedroom 3.5 bath home nestled in the PRESTIGIOUS GATED NEIGHBORHOOD of Arboleda. Situated on a very large lot. This Stunning home boasts hardwood bamboo flooring throughout and carpet in bedrooms. Split floor plan. Master suite w/separate tub & shower & lrg walk-in closet. Custom office w/built-in bookcase. Formal living & dining rooms. The kitchen is a cook's dream, large breakfast bar, and kitchen island! This beautiful home has so much to offer, and yet leaves room for your vision and dreams. Enjoy the AZ evenings entertaining guests in your backyard, a personal oasis which includes lush, mature landscaping, fruit, and fig trees, roses! RV gate. Community features parks, basketball court & tennis courts. Minutes to freeways, airport, dining & shopping.