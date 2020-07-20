All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 3553 E JAEGER Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
3553 E JAEGER Circle
Last updated March 1 2020 at 6:54 AM

3553 E JAEGER Circle

3553 East Jaeger Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3553 East Jaeger Circle, Mesa, AZ 85213
Northgrove

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
bbq/grill
tennis court
Luxury 5-bedroom 3.5 bath home nestled in the PRESTIGIOUS GATED NEIGHBORHOOD of Arboleda. Situated on a very large lot. This Stunning home boasts hardwood bamboo flooring throughout and carpet in bedrooms. Split floor plan. Master suite w/separate tub & shower & lrg walk-in closet. Custom office w/built-in bookcase. Formal living & dining rooms. The kitchen is a cook's dream, large breakfast bar, and kitchen island! This beautiful home has so much to offer, and yet leaves room for your vision and dreams. Enjoy the AZ evenings entertaining guests in your backyard, a personal oasis which includes lush, mature landscaping, fruit, and fig trees, roses! RV gate. Community features parks, basketball court & tennis courts. Minutes to freeways, airport, dining & shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3553 E JAEGER Circle have any available units?
3553 E JAEGER Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3553 E JAEGER Circle have?
Some of 3553 E JAEGER Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3553 E JAEGER Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3553 E JAEGER Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3553 E JAEGER Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3553 E JAEGER Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 3553 E JAEGER Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3553 E JAEGER Circle offers parking.
Does 3553 E JAEGER Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3553 E JAEGER Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3553 E JAEGER Circle have a pool?
No, 3553 E JAEGER Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3553 E JAEGER Circle have accessible units?
No, 3553 E JAEGER Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3553 E JAEGER Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3553 E JAEGER Circle has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palms at Augusta Ranch
9335 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85209
Bella Victoria
1350 S Ellsworth Rd
Mesa, AZ 85209
Cortland Mountain Vista
1304 S 105th Pl
Mesa, AZ 85209
The Mark at 87
708 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Tuscany Palms
901 S Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85210
Gentry's Walk Apartments
1313 South Val Vista Drive
Mesa, AZ 85204
The Nolan
945 W Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Waterstone
1651 S Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pools
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchComite De Families En AccionThe Groves
Kleinman ParkNcraMesa Grande
Augusta RanchFiesta Park Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College