3537 N SONORAN HEIGHTS

Upgraded golf course lot home has it all! Welcome home to beautiful custom garage doors and a paver walkway & patio w/water feature. Enter through a stunning custom iron entry door to a matching stair railing, vaulted ceilings and a spacious dining and living area. Over $232K in recent upgrades including a completely remodeled gorgeous chef's kitchen w/SubZero refrigerator, Wolf appliances and honed marble countertops; Wood look tile, pavers and rear landscape design w/pergola and outdoor lighting, plus SO much more! Plantation shutters and neutral paint throughout plus ceiling fans in every room (except laundry)! Separate office w/beautiful cherry built-in cabinetry, shelves, desk and french doors that open to family room. Custom designed laundry room has plenty of cabinets and a clothes hanging rod. Walk up the winding stairwell to a huge master suite w/ample space for a sitting area. Enjoy your morning coffee and take in the stunning golf course & mountain views from your master balcony as you watch the sunrise each morning! Master has 2 large walk-in closets that lead to a completely remodeled master bath w/beautiful shower and soaking tub, and gorgeous cabinetry and counters. All other bedrooms are very spacious and can fit either a queen or king bed, plus there are mountain views from every bedroom window! The low maintenance backyard w/golf course & mountain views is stunning w/ a sparkling & heated pool and spa, pergola w/full power & ceiling fan, built-in BBQ, paver patio and walkways, putting green, fruit trees and several mature shade trees. The 3-car garage w/separate 4th bay workshop, epoxy floors, tons of built in cabinetry, whole house water conditioner/softener and a security side door tops off this amazing MOVE-IN READY home. No pets please.



Located Near Power and Thomas! Minutes away from Saguaro Lake, Salt River, Tonto National Forest, Usury Park and Loop 202. Las Sendas offers activities for every age group, including hiking/biking trails, 2 heated pools and spas, fitness center, lighted tennis courts, basketball courts, volleyball courts, parks w/playgrounds, splash pad, bocce ball, pickle ball courts and an 18-hole golf course.