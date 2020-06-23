All apartments in Mesa
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

3537 N SONORAN HEIGHTS --

3537 North Sonoran Heights · No Longer Available
Location

3537 North Sonoran Heights, Mesa, AZ 85207
Las Sendas

Amenities

on-site laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
bocce court
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
Upgraded golf course lot home has it all! Welcome home to beautiful custom garage doors and a paver walkway & patio w/water feature. Enter through a stunning custom iron entry door to a matching stair railing, vaulted ceilings and a spacious dining and living area. Over $232K in recent upgrades including a completely remodeled gorgeous chef's kitchen w/SubZero refrigerator, Wolf appliances and honed marble countertops; Wood look tile, pavers and rear landscape design w/pergola and outdoor lighting, plus SO much more! Plantation shutters and neutral paint throughout plus ceiling fans in every room (except laundry)! Separate office w/beautiful cherry built-in cabinetry, shelves, desk and french doors that open to family room. Custom designed laundry room has plenty of cabinets and a clothes hanging rod. Walk up the winding stairwell to a huge master suite w/ample space for a sitting area. Enjoy your morning coffee and take in the stunning golf course & mountain views from your master balcony as you watch the sunrise each morning! Master has 2 large walk-in closets that lead to a completely remodeled master bath w/beautiful shower and soaking tub, and gorgeous cabinetry and counters. All other bedrooms are very spacious and can fit either a queen or king bed, plus there are mountain views from every bedroom window! The low maintenance backyard w/golf course & mountain views is stunning w/ a sparkling & heated pool and spa, pergola w/full power & ceiling fan, built-in BBQ, paver patio and walkways, putting green, fruit trees and several mature shade trees. The 3-car garage w/separate 4th bay workshop, epoxy floors, tons of built in cabinetry, whole house water conditioner/softener and a security side door tops off this amazing MOVE-IN READY home. No pets please.

Located Near Power and Thomas! Minutes away from Saguaro Lake, Salt River, Tonto National Forest, Usury Park and Loop 202. Las Sendas offers activities for every age group, including hiking/biking trails, 2 heated pools and spas, fitness center, lighted tennis courts, basketball courts, volleyball courts, parks w/playgrounds, splash pad, bocce ball, pickle ball courts and an 18-hole golf course.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3537 N SONORAN HEIGHTS -- have any available units?
3537 N SONORAN HEIGHTS -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3537 N SONORAN HEIGHTS -- have?
Some of 3537 N SONORAN HEIGHTS --'s amenities include on-site laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3537 N SONORAN HEIGHTS -- currently offering any rent specials?
3537 N SONORAN HEIGHTS -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3537 N SONORAN HEIGHTS -- pet-friendly?
No, 3537 N SONORAN HEIGHTS -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 3537 N SONORAN HEIGHTS -- offer parking?
Yes, 3537 N SONORAN HEIGHTS -- offers parking.
Does 3537 N SONORAN HEIGHTS -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3537 N SONORAN HEIGHTS -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3537 N SONORAN HEIGHTS -- have a pool?
Yes, 3537 N SONORAN HEIGHTS -- has a pool.
Does 3537 N SONORAN HEIGHTS -- have accessible units?
No, 3537 N SONORAN HEIGHTS -- does not have accessible units.
Does 3537 N SONORAN HEIGHTS -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3537 N SONORAN HEIGHTS -- has units with dishwashers.
