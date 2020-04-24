All apartments in Mesa
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:36 AM

3440 E SOUTHERN Avenue

3440 East Southern Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3440 East Southern Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85204

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful home located in Val Vista Greens community. The home features vaulted ceilings, formal living room, family room, eat-in kitchen, large closets, 2 car garage w/auto operner and much more. The back yard is large enough to enjoy and very low maintenance, and there's even a covered patio for those HOT summer days. The 2 car garage with automatic opener will nicely fit your vehicles and/or storage items. The community features green areas, pool & spa, and is located close to freeways, shopping, schools, and employments centers. This home is sure to please, so contact me now!! Credit & Background checks will be performed at time of application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3440 E SOUTHERN Avenue have any available units?
3440 E SOUTHERN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3440 E SOUTHERN Avenue have?
Some of 3440 E SOUTHERN Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3440 E SOUTHERN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3440 E SOUTHERN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3440 E SOUTHERN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3440 E SOUTHERN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 3440 E SOUTHERN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3440 E SOUTHERN Avenue offers parking.
Does 3440 E SOUTHERN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3440 E SOUTHERN Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3440 E SOUTHERN Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3440 E SOUTHERN Avenue has a pool.
Does 3440 E SOUTHERN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3440 E SOUTHERN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3440 E SOUTHERN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3440 E SOUTHERN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
