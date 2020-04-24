3440 E SOUTHERN Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful home located in Val Vista Greens community. The home features vaulted ceilings, formal living room, family room, eat-in kitchen, large closets, 2 car garage w/auto operner and much more. The back yard is large enough to enjoy and very low maintenance, and there's even a covered patio for those HOT summer days. The 2 car garage with automatic opener will nicely fit your vehicles and/or storage items. The community features green areas, pool & spa, and is located close to freeways, shopping, schools, and employments centers. This home is sure to please, so contact me now!! Credit & Background checks will be performed at time of application.