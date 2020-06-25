323 S Hobson

Amenities

parking recently renovated ceiling fan range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This one Bedroom one bath home is located at Broadway and Stapley. Features include a nice sized living room with ceiling fan. Kitchen has light cabinets and counter tops with an eat in dining area. Large bedroom with built in cabinets. The bathroom has a tub/shower and has been updated. You also have your own backyard. Tile throughout. One covered parking space. 5% tax and administrative fee on rent $400 non refundable on security deposit. $45 application fee per adult No Pets allowed.