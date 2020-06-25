All apartments in Mesa
Last updated April 10 2019 at 4:55 PM

323 S Hobson

323 South Hobson · No Longer Available
Location

323 South Hobson, Mesa, AZ 85204

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This one Bedroom one bath home is located at Broadway and Stapley. Features include a nice sized living room with ceiling fan. Kitchen has light cabinets and counter tops with an eat in dining area. Large bedroom with built in cabinets. The bathroom has a tub/shower and has been updated. You also have your own backyard. Tile throughout. One covered parking space. 5% tax and administrative fee on rent $400 non refundable on security deposit. $45 application fee per adult No Pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 323 S Hobson have any available units?
323 S Hobson doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 323 S Hobson have?
Some of 323 S Hobson's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 323 S Hobson currently offering any rent specials?
323 S Hobson is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 323 S Hobson pet-friendly?
No, 323 S Hobson is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 323 S Hobson offer parking?
Yes, 323 S Hobson offers parking.
Does 323 S Hobson have units with washers and dryers?
No, 323 S Hobson does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 323 S Hobson have a pool?
No, 323 S Hobson does not have a pool.
Does 323 S Hobson have accessible units?
No, 323 S Hobson does not have accessible units.
Does 323 S Hobson have units with dishwashers?
No, 323 S Hobson does not have units with dishwashers.
