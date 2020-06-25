323 S Hobson

This one Bedroom one bath home is located at Broadway and Stapley. Features include a nice sized living room with ceiling fan. Kitchen has light cabinets and counter tops with an eat in dining area. Large bedroom with built in cabinets. The bathroom has a tub/shower and has been updated. You also have your own backyard. Tile throughout. One covered parking space. 5% tax and administrative fee on rent $400 non refundable on security deposit. $45 application fee per adult No Pets allowed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
