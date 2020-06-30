3001 N SONORAN HILLS Hills

Amenities
Come rent this beautiful Las Sendas home, perfect for entertaining and relaxing. Enter through the front door into your great room, with a fully open concept, complete with a sliding glass wall to bring the great entertaining space outside, inside. The kitchen is full of upgrades including,double wall ovens, an electric cooktop, oversized microwave and a walk in pantry. Upgraded tile flooring and granite throughout adds to the luxury experience upstairs you will find a master bedroom with his and hers closets and an open bathroom complete with a large walk in shower and dual sinks. across the loft area are two more bedrooms, complete with a hall bathroom and another suite complete with a closet and bathroom.