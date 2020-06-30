All apartments in Mesa
Last updated November 19 2019 at 6:05 AM

3001 N SONORAN HILLS Hills

3001 North Sonoran Hills · No Longer Available
Location

3001 North Sonoran Hills, Mesa, AZ 85207
Las Sendas

Amenities

Property Amenities
Come rent this beautiful Las Sendas home, perfect for entertaining and relaxing. Enter through the front door into your great room, with a fully open concept, complete with a sliding glass wall to bring the great entertaining space outside, inside. The kitchen is full of upgrades including,double wall ovens, an electric cooktop, oversized microwave and a walk in pantry. Upgraded tile flooring and granite throughout adds to the luxury experience upstairs you will find a master bedroom with his and hers closets and an open bathroom complete with a large walk in shower and dual sinks. across the loft area are two more bedrooms, complete with a hall bathroom and another suite complete with a closet and bathroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3001 N SONORAN HILLS Hills have any available units?
3001 N SONORAN HILLS Hills doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3001 N SONORAN HILLS Hills have?
Some of 3001 N SONORAN HILLS Hills's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3001 N SONORAN HILLS Hills currently offering any rent specials?
3001 N SONORAN HILLS Hills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3001 N SONORAN HILLS Hills pet-friendly?
No, 3001 N SONORAN HILLS Hills is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 3001 N SONORAN HILLS Hills offer parking?
No, 3001 N SONORAN HILLS Hills does not offer parking.
Does 3001 N SONORAN HILLS Hills have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3001 N SONORAN HILLS Hills does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3001 N SONORAN HILLS Hills have a pool?
No, 3001 N SONORAN HILLS Hills does not have a pool.
Does 3001 N SONORAN HILLS Hills have accessible units?
No, 3001 N SONORAN HILLS Hills does not have accessible units.
Does 3001 N SONORAN HILLS Hills have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3001 N SONORAN HILLS Hills has units with dishwashers.

