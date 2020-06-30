3001 N SONORAN HILLS Hills

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven recently renovated Property Amenities

Come rent this beautiful Las Sendas home, perfect for entertaining and relaxing. Enter through the front door into your great room, with a fully open concept, complete with a sliding glass wall to bring the great entertaining space outside, inside. The kitchen is full of upgrades including,double wall ovens, an electric cooktop, oversized microwave and a walk in pantry. Upgraded tile flooring and granite throughout adds to the luxury experience upstairs you will find a master bedroom with his and hers closets and an open bathroom complete with a large walk in shower and dual sinks. across the loft area are two more bedrooms, complete with a hall bathroom and another suite complete with a closet and bathroom.