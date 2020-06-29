All apartments in Mesa
2909 E Northridge St

2909 East Northridge Street · No Longer Available
Location

2909 East Northridge Street, Mesa, AZ 85213

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2909 E Northridge St - 4BR 2BA Lindsay/McDowell ---Single Level Mesa Home with Plenty of Space and Citrus! - *** Occupied through 1/31, no showings until vacant****

ONE LEVEL EXECUTIVE HOME located in Northeast Mesa ''THE GROVES'' district. Located Near Lindsay and McDowell!! All living areas and bedrooms offer vaulted ceilings and numerous plant ledges. Travertine stone flooring has been honed to a permanent shine. Abundant kitchen cabinets and countertops with plenty of space to store those new kitchen gadgets. Extra wide hallways add to the spacious feeling that is generated by the copious vaulting. Mancave garage offers workshop area, full wall of custom cabinets and epoxy floor. Totally private back yard with Valencia and Naval orange trees plus sweet pink grapefruit. Walk to Ishikawa Elementary and Stapley Jr. High.

Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

(RLNE5481703)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

