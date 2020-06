Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

2 bed / 1 bath single level duplex has just been updated and is available immediately. New appliances, paint, flooring, counters, cabinets and more. Tile floors throughout, new curtains and fixtures- new inside washer and dryer too! One common wall with next door unit, plenty of parking and plenty of yard space. Walking distance to bus, downtown Mesa and quick access to 101, 202 & 60 freeways.