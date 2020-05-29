Great property with large lot and away from the hustle and bustle of traffic, but close enough to freeway to hop on and go. Has large basement for lots of storage needs and wonderful patio to enjoy the Arizona weather when It gets cool.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2615 N Mesa Drive have any available units?
2615 N Mesa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2615 N Mesa Drive have?
Some of 2615 N Mesa Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2615 N Mesa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2615 N Mesa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.