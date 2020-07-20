2459 N Augusta Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6e8d81f036 ---- Remodeled Home on Painted Mountain Golf Course in North East Mesa! Has Gorgeous Views from Breakfast Nook off Kitchen, or Bonus Room w/ Panorama Wide Arcadia Doors off Great Room, or from Formal Dining Rm off Entry. Enjoy Shady Afternoons on Back Patio, Sunrise Over Golf Course in the Morning. All Appliances Are Included! Ceiling Fans and Lots of Conveniences Throughout. Freshly Painted Bedrooms & Baths! Master Features Walk-In Shower w/ New Glass Tile Surround, TWO Walk-In Closets, Linen Pantry, Shoe Shelves. 2nd Bedroom, Adjacent to Guest Bath, Has Carpet, Lg Closet w/ Mirrored Doors, Built in Book Shelves. Garage is Extra Wide & Deep with Storage Cabinets and Shelves, Great Lighting. Spacious Laundry Room Has Drying Pole, Storage Room.



One Time Admin Fee $200; Pet Deposit $200/pet (if applicable); Municipal Service & Tax Total 4%; Accidental Damage Coverage $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance). Helping Heroes Discount Available! Disposal Dryer Garage Scenic View