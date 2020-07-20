All apartments in Mesa
2459 N Augusta Dr
2459 N Augusta Dr

2459 North Augusta Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2459 North Augusta Drive, Mesa, AZ 85215

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6e8d81f036 ---- Remodeled Home on Painted Mountain Golf Course in North East Mesa! Has Gorgeous Views from Breakfast Nook off Kitchen, or Bonus Room w/ Panorama Wide Arcadia Doors off Great Room, or from Formal Dining Rm off Entry. Enjoy Shady Afternoons on Back Patio, Sunrise Over Golf Course in the Morning. All Appliances Are Included! Ceiling Fans and Lots of Conveniences Throughout. Freshly Painted Bedrooms & Baths! Master Features Walk-In Shower w/ New Glass Tile Surround, TWO Walk-In Closets, Linen Pantry, Shoe Shelves. 2nd Bedroom, Adjacent to Guest Bath, Has Carpet, Lg Closet w/ Mirrored Doors, Built in Book Shelves. Garage is Extra Wide & Deep with Storage Cabinets and Shelves, Great Lighting. Spacious Laundry Room Has Drying Pole, Storage Room.

One Time Admin Fee $200; Pet Deposit $200/pet (if applicable); Municipal Service & Tax Total 4%; Accidental Damage Coverage $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance). Helping Heroes Discount Available! Disposal Dryer Garage Scenic View

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2459 N Augusta Dr have any available units?
2459 N Augusta Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2459 N Augusta Dr have?
Some of 2459 N Augusta Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2459 N Augusta Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2459 N Augusta Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2459 N Augusta Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2459 N Augusta Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2459 N Augusta Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2459 N Augusta Dr offers parking.
Does 2459 N Augusta Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2459 N Augusta Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2459 N Augusta Dr have a pool?
No, 2459 N Augusta Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2459 N Augusta Dr have accessible units?
No, 2459 N Augusta Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2459 N Augusta Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2459 N Augusta Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
