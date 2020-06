Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors walk in closets game room media room

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room media room

2345 E Hampton Ave Available 05/15/19 AVAILABLE 5/15/19!! - STUNNING HOME FEATURES GAME ROOM, THEATER ROOM WITH MOVIE SCREEN AND PROJECTOR, FULL FINISHED BASEMENT, MOTHER IN LAW SUITE, OFFICE WITH CUSTOM CABINETRY, GOURMET KITCHEN WITH CORIAN COUNTER TOPS AND HUGE ISLAND, WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING AND CUSTOM TILE THROUGHOUT, ARTIFICIAL TURF IN FRONT AND BACK PROVIDES MAINTENANCE FREE LANDSCAPING. CUSTOM MURALS IN SECONDARY BEDROOMS, 2'' WOOD BLINDS THROUGH-OUT, MASTER BATH FEATURES JETTED TUB AND WALK IN SHOWER WITH 3 SHOWER HEADS, HUGE WALK IN CLOSET WITH LAUNDRY CHUTE, WALK OUT BALCONY WITH SPIRAL STAIRCASE LEADING TO BACKYARD. NO PETS!! **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2708361)