Mesa, AZ
2264 E Minton St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2264 E Minton St

2264 East Minton Street · No Longer Available
Location

2264 East Minton Street, Mesa, AZ 85213

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b1a30c50fa ----
Extraordinary Family Home w Casita, Pool, Great Rm, 3 Car Garage, RV Gate, RV Parking (No HOA); Full Pool Service & All Appliances Are Included. Kitchen Has Granite Counters, Wrap-Around Breakfast Bar, Hshld Desk, Breakfast Bay. Family Rm w/ Fireplace, French Doors to Long Cov\'d Patio, Grass Back Yard, Tree-House! Fenced Pool w/ 2 Waterfalls. Master Suite, Split Downstairs, Has Vaulted Ceiling, Door to Patio, 2 Enormous Closets--Both Walk-in Wall-Length; Dual Sinks, Roman Tub, Sep. Shower, Priv. Toilet Rm. Elegant Curved Staircase Leads to Loft & 3 Bedrooms; Full Bath w/ Dual Sinks. Large Casita Has Bedroom, a Full Bathroom, Great Rm, Wet Bar. This Rare Rental in Village Grove Estates of N/E Mesa is just 15 Mins from Sky Harbor Int\'l. City tax plus 2% admin fee total 2.75%

One Time Admin Fee: $200, Fully Refundable Pet deposit $200/pet; SMALL PETS ONLY MAX 20LBS, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available

12 Months

Disposal
Dryer
Garage
Pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2264 E Minton St have any available units?
2264 E Minton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2264 E Minton St have?
Some of 2264 E Minton St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2264 E Minton St currently offering any rent specials?
2264 E Minton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2264 E Minton St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2264 E Minton St is pet friendly.
Does 2264 E Minton St offer parking?
Yes, 2264 E Minton St offers parking.
Does 2264 E Minton St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2264 E Minton St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2264 E Minton St have a pool?
Yes, 2264 E Minton St has a pool.
Does 2264 E Minton St have accessible units?
No, 2264 E Minton St does not have accessible units.
Does 2264 E Minton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2264 E Minton St does not have units with dishwashers.

