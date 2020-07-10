2264 E Minton St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b1a30c50fa ----

Extraordinary Family Home w Casita, Pool, Great Rm, 3 Car Garage, RV Gate, RV Parking (No HOA); Full Pool Service & All Appliances Are Included. Kitchen Has Granite Counters, Wrap-Around Breakfast Bar, Hshld Desk, Breakfast Bay. Family Rm w/ Fireplace, French Doors to Long Cov\'d Patio, Grass Back Yard, Tree-House! Fenced Pool w/ 2 Waterfalls. Master Suite, Split Downstairs, Has Vaulted Ceiling, Door to Patio, 2 Enormous Closets--Both Walk-in Wall-Length; Dual Sinks, Roman Tub, Sep. Shower, Priv. Toilet Rm. Elegant Curved Staircase Leads to Loft & 3 Bedrooms; Full Bath w/ Dual Sinks. Large Casita Has Bedroom, a Full Bathroom, Great Rm, Wet Bar. This Rare Rental in Village Grove Estates of N/E Mesa is just 15 Mins from Sky Harbor Int\'l. City tax plus 2% admin fee total 2.75%



One Time Admin Fee: $200, Fully Refundable Pet deposit $200/pet; SMALL PETS ONLY MAX 20LBS, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available



12 Months



Disposal

Dryer

Garage

Pool