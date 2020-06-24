Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2244 E. Jensen St. Available 02/07/19 Great home in a great neighborhood! - Great home in a great neighborhood! Huge lot. Fireplace with wood beams in family room. Pool with lots of area to play in the backyard! Large covered patio. Large bedrooms with split floor plan. This one will go quickly, apply today!



Fees:

Application fee - $50

Security deposit (refundable) - $1850

Cleaning deposit (refundable) - $200

Pet deposit (refundable) - $200

Lease preparation fee (non-refundable) - $195

Pet approval fee (non-refundable) - $150

City rental tax - 2.0%

Monthly administrative fee - 1%



(RLNE4642742)