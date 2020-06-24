All apartments in Mesa
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2244 E. Jensen St.

2244 East Jensen Street · No Longer Available
Location

2244 East Jensen Street, Mesa, AZ 85213

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2244 E. Jensen St. Available 02/07/19 Great home in a great neighborhood! - Great home in a great neighborhood! Huge lot. Fireplace with wood beams in family room. Pool with lots of area to play in the backyard! Large covered patio. Large bedrooms with split floor plan. This one will go quickly, apply today!

Fees:
Application fee - $50
Security deposit (refundable) - $1850
Cleaning deposit (refundable) - $200
Pet deposit (refundable) - $200
Lease preparation fee (non-refundable) - $195
Pet approval fee (non-refundable) - $150
City rental tax - 2.0%
Monthly administrative fee - 1%

(RLNE4642742)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2244 E. Jensen St. have any available units?
2244 E. Jensen St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2244 E. Jensen St. have?
Some of 2244 E. Jensen St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2244 E. Jensen St. currently offering any rent specials?
2244 E. Jensen St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2244 E. Jensen St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2244 E. Jensen St. is pet friendly.
Does 2244 E. Jensen St. offer parking?
No, 2244 E. Jensen St. does not offer parking.
Does 2244 E. Jensen St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2244 E. Jensen St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2244 E. Jensen St. have a pool?
Yes, 2244 E. Jensen St. has a pool.
Does 2244 E. Jensen St. have accessible units?
No, 2244 E. Jensen St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2244 E. Jensen St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2244 E. Jensen St. does not have units with dishwashers.
