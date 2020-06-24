Amenities
2244 E. Jensen St. Available 02/07/19 Great home in a great neighborhood! - Great home in a great neighborhood! Huge lot. Fireplace with wood beams in family room. Pool with lots of area to play in the backyard! Large covered patio. Large bedrooms with split floor plan. This one will go quickly, apply today!
Fees:
Application fee - $50
Security deposit (refundable) - $1850
Cleaning deposit (refundable) - $200
Pet deposit (refundable) - $200
Lease preparation fee (non-refundable) - $195
Pet approval fee (non-refundable) - $150
City rental tax - 2.0%
Monthly administrative fee - 1%
(RLNE4642742)