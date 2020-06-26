All apartments in Mesa
2224 South Catarina
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

2224 South Catarina

2224 South Catarina · No Longer Available
Location

2224 South Catarina, Mesa, AZ 85202
Dobson Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Perfect Location! Charming and spacious 2 bedroom + Office area, 2 bath single story home located in Dobson Shores in Dobson Ranch. This community features recreation centers with 4 pools, tennis courts, lakes, playgrounds, parks and walking trails. This bright and open home boasts vaulted great room with new waterproof plank concrete flooring throughout great room, office area, bedrooms and hallways. Large tile in kitchen. Cozy wood fireplace in great room with small enclosed side patio/atrium off of office/bonus area with more expansive covered patio on east side. Interior and exterior recently painted. Refrigerator, washer & dryer all stay with home. Easy care desert landscaping front and back. Something for everyone.

Vacant on lockbox on water line on pathway to front door. Email paul@rch-az.com for status. $40 credit/person over 18. Pets on approval. $200 initial admin fee, 2% per month monthly admin fee. Apply & pay for credit at www.rch-az.com, click ''tenant services'' then ''apply now''.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2224 South Catarina have any available units?
2224 South Catarina doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2224 South Catarina have?
Some of 2224 South Catarina's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2224 South Catarina currently offering any rent specials?
2224 South Catarina is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2224 South Catarina pet-friendly?
Yes, 2224 South Catarina is pet friendly.
Does 2224 South Catarina offer parking?
No, 2224 South Catarina does not offer parking.
Does 2224 South Catarina have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2224 South Catarina offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2224 South Catarina have a pool?
Yes, 2224 South Catarina has a pool.
Does 2224 South Catarina have accessible units?
No, 2224 South Catarina does not have accessible units.
Does 2224 South Catarina have units with dishwashers?
No, 2224 South Catarina does not have units with dishwashers.
