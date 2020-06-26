2224 South Catarina

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly pool playground tennis court

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Perfect Location! Charming and spacious 2 bedroom + Office area, 2 bath single story home located in Dobson Shores in Dobson Ranch. This community features recreation centers with 4 pools, tennis courts, lakes, playgrounds, parks and walking trails. This bright and open home boasts vaulted great room with new waterproof plank concrete flooring throughout great room, office area, bedrooms and hallways. Large tile in kitchen. Cozy wood fireplace in great room with small enclosed side patio/atrium off of office/bonus area with more expansive covered patio on east side. Interior and exterior recently painted. Refrigerator, washer & dryer all stay with home. Easy care desert landscaping front and back. Something for everyone.



Vacant on lockbox on water line on pathway to front door. Email paul@rch-az.com for status. $40 credit/person over 18. Pets on approval. $200 initial admin fee, 2% per month monthly admin fee. Apply & pay for credit at www.rch-az.com, click ''tenant services'' then ''apply now''.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.