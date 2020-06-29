2153 W Obispo Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly carport pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities carport fire pit on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom Home Near W Guadalupe Rd and S Dobson Rd! - Text RENT ME 225 to 555-888 For Instant Information on Viewing, Qualifying, Pets & Applying!



Swimming Pool!

Pool Service Included!

Single Story Home!

Refrigerated Air!

Grass Front Yard with Mature Tree!

Ample Driveway Parking with Carport!

Ceiling Fans!

Laminate Flooring!

Carpet in Bedrooms!

Tile in Bathrooms!

Large Kitchen with Extended Area for Dining Room or Office!

Self Closing Kitchen Cabinets with LED under-mounted Lighting!

Laundry Room!

Large Back Yard with Swimming Pool, Grass, Large Tree, Fire Pit and Partially Covered Pergola!

Covered Extended Back Patio with Tongue and Groove Ceiling and Canned Lighting!

12' x 30' Work Shop/Shed!

$200 Lease Fee

City of Mesa Transaction Privilege Tax Rate 2%

Management Fee 3%



(RLNE5158803)