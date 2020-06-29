All apartments in Mesa
Location

2153 West Obispo Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85202

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom Home Near W Guadalupe Rd and S Dobson Rd! - Text RENT ME 225 to 555-888 For Instant Information on Viewing, Qualifying, Pets & Applying!

Swimming Pool!
Pool Service Included!
Single Story Home!
Refrigerated Air!
Grass Front Yard with Mature Tree!
Ample Driveway Parking with Carport!
Ceiling Fans!
Laminate Flooring!
Carpet in Bedrooms!
Tile in Bathrooms!
Large Kitchen with Extended Area for Dining Room or Office!
Self Closing Kitchen Cabinets with LED under-mounted Lighting!
Laundry Room!
Large Back Yard with Swimming Pool, Grass, Large Tree, Fire Pit and Partially Covered Pergola!
Covered Extended Back Patio with Tongue and Groove Ceiling and Canned Lighting!
12' x 30' Work Shop/Shed!
$200 Lease Fee
City of Mesa Transaction Privilege Tax Rate 2%
Management Fee 3%

(RLNE5158803)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2153 W Obispo Ave have any available units?
2153 W Obispo Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2153 W Obispo Ave have?
Some of 2153 W Obispo Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2153 W Obispo Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2153 W Obispo Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2153 W Obispo Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2153 W Obispo Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2153 W Obispo Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2153 W Obispo Ave offers parking.
Does 2153 W Obispo Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2153 W Obispo Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2153 W Obispo Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2153 W Obispo Ave has a pool.
Does 2153 W Obispo Ave have accessible units?
No, 2153 W Obispo Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2153 W Obispo Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2153 W Obispo Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
