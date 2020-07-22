2062 S SABRINA Street

2062 South Sabrina, Mesa, AZ 85209 Villages of Eastridge
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Do not miss this beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bathroom and 3 car garage home. The open kitchen is great for family and entertaining. Master bedroom has large walk in closet and private bathroom with dual sink vanity and separate tub/shower. Freshly painted interior of home along with in style wood plank flooring and beautiful baseboards. Nice grassy back yard with fruit trees. RO system. 4% rental tax/admin fee will be added to the rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
