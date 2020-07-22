2062 S SABRINA Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Do not miss this beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bathroom and 3 car garage home. The open kitchen is great for family and entertaining. Master bedroom has large walk in closet and private bathroom with dual sink vanity and separate tub/shower. Freshly painted interior of home along with in style wood plank flooring and beautiful baseboards. Nice grassy back yard with fruit trees. RO system. 4% rental tax/admin fee will be added to the rent.