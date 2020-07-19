1824 N BARKLEY

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities garage

No HOA. Beautifully remodeled townhome backs to first green of the Royal Palms golf course. 12' wide glass wall features double sliding French doors opening to phenomenal covered patio and pavered yard. Open floor plan with vaulted, beamed ceiling in FR, brick fireplace with majestic white mantle wraps electric fireplace with built in wiring for entertainment system, Den/Office with its own atrium, 2 split bedrooms,2 full baths, mirrored Dining room, new carpet, new vinyl plank flooring. Master bedroom has walkin closet, separate shower and tub. All this looks out onto the ''tongue and groove'' patio ceiling with 10'' solid wood posts and beams, completely pavered yard with planter box and fountain with access to the walkway around the golf course. 2 car attached garage!. Hurry!