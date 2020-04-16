All apartments in Mesa
1756 S SHORE Circle
Last updated December 2 2019 at 4:52 PM

1756 S SHORE Circle

1756 South Shore Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1756 South Shore Circle, Mesa, AZ 85202
Dobson Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
**THIS IS A FULLY FURNISHED HOME AND A SUMMER RENTAL. PRICE IS GOOD FOR SUMMER MONTHS ONLY** Waterfront home in beautiful Dobson Ranch with a true resort like backyard. Located on a quiet cul de sac this home has a lot to offer. Open floorplan and tastefully remodeled and furnished. Backyard features salt water pool, hot tub, outdoor fireplace, and custom grill and seating area. Direct lake access right from your backyard. Plenty of Lounge chairs and seating in the backyard to enjoy the sunsets over the lake. Only 15 minute drive to Sky Harbor Airport, Old Town Scottsdale, and Arizona State University. A can't miss home. Dobson Ranch amenities available also. Call agent to schedule showing or for questions

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1756 S SHORE Circle have any available units?
1756 S SHORE Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1756 S SHORE Circle have?
Some of 1756 S SHORE Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1756 S SHORE Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1756 S SHORE Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1756 S SHORE Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1756 S SHORE Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 1756 S SHORE Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1756 S SHORE Circle offers parking.
Does 1756 S SHORE Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1756 S SHORE Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1756 S SHORE Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1756 S SHORE Circle has a pool.
Does 1756 S SHORE Circle have accessible units?
No, 1756 S SHORE Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1756 S SHORE Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1756 S SHORE Circle has units with dishwashers.
