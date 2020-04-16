1756 S SHORE Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

**THIS IS A FULLY FURNISHED HOME AND A SUMMER RENTAL. PRICE IS GOOD FOR SUMMER MONTHS ONLY** Waterfront home in beautiful Dobson Ranch with a true resort like backyard. Located on a quiet cul de sac this home has a lot to offer. Open floorplan and tastefully remodeled and furnished. Backyard features salt water pool, hot tub, outdoor fireplace, and custom grill and seating area. Direct lake access right from your backyard. Plenty of Lounge chairs and seating in the backyard to enjoy the sunsets over the lake. Only 15 minute drive to Sky Harbor Airport, Old Town Scottsdale, and Arizona State University. A can't miss home. Dobson Ranch amenities available also. Call agent to schedule showing or for questions