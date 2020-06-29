1750 E Mateo Circle

Amenities

No Application Fees! Conveniently located 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom Mesa Townhouse with Community Pool. This property has new two-tone paint throughout and new carpet. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets and counter space, dishwasher, refrigerator and electric range along with an eat-in kitchen area. Living room is tile with large window for natural light and pool view. Private back yard space and in unit laundry hookups. Community pool offers all the fun and none of the work. Location is near shopping, restaurants and easy access to US 60.