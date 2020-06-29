All apartments in Mesa
1750 E Mateo Circle
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:49 AM

1750 E Mateo Circle

1750 East Mateo Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1750 East Mateo Circle, Mesa, AZ 85204
Reed Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
No Application Fees! Conveniently located 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom Mesa Townhouse with Community Pool. This property has new two-tone paint throughout and new carpet. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets and counter space, dishwasher, refrigerator and electric range along with an eat-in kitchen area. Living room is tile with large window for natural light and pool view. Private back yard space and in unit laundry hookups. Community pool offers all the fun and none of the work. Location is near shopping, restaurants and easy access to US 60.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1750 E Mateo Circle have any available units?
1750 E Mateo Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1750 E Mateo Circle have?
Some of 1750 E Mateo Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1750 E Mateo Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1750 E Mateo Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1750 E Mateo Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1750 E Mateo Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 1750 E Mateo Circle offer parking?
No, 1750 E Mateo Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1750 E Mateo Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1750 E Mateo Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1750 E Mateo Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1750 E Mateo Circle has a pool.
Does 1750 E Mateo Circle have accessible units?
No, 1750 E Mateo Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1750 E Mateo Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1750 E Mateo Circle has units with dishwashers.
