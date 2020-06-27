All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 1725 North Date Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
1725 North Date Street
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:00 PM

1725 North Date Street

1725 N Date · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Comite de Families en Accion
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1725 N Date, Mesa, AZ 85201
Comite de Families en Accion

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Large 1394 square foot condo, three bedrooms, two baths, at the very end of the community on the right.SingleLevel, no stairs. Has your own two vehicle carport right out your door with fenced in private yard. Very easy upkeep.Great storage, comes complete with storage room and one free standing storage shed. All appliances included even washer and dryer!!Located close to the 202 N. with a great location for commute. Shopping all near by with all the comforts of a great community. 5% tax/admin fee shall be added to monthly rent Sorry NO PETS ALLOWED Please visit our website at rpmeastvalley.com for applications and to schedule a tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1725 North Date Street have any available units?
1725 North Date Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1725 North Date Street have?
Some of 1725 North Date Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1725 North Date Street currently offering any rent specials?
1725 North Date Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1725 North Date Street pet-friendly?
No, 1725 North Date Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 1725 North Date Street offer parking?
Yes, 1725 North Date Street offers parking.
Does 1725 North Date Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1725 North Date Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1725 North Date Street have a pool?
No, 1725 North Date Street does not have a pool.
Does 1725 North Date Street have accessible units?
No, 1725 North Date Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1725 North Date Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1725 North Date Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vista Valley
922 S Longmore
Mesa, AZ 85202
Tierra Del Sol
1711 S Extension Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
ReNew One Eleven
111 N Gilbert Rd
Mesa, AZ 85203
Nine 4 Nine at the District Apartment Homes
949 S. Longmore St.
Mesa, AZ 85202
Sonoran Palms
900 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
The Madison
520 N Mesa Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
The Nolan
945 W Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Indian Springs
1031 S Stewart
Mesa, AZ 85202

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College