1725 North Date Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

Large 1394 square foot condo, three bedrooms, two baths, at the very end of the community on the right.SingleLevel, no stairs. Has your own two vehicle carport right out your door with fenced in private yard. Very easy upkeep.Great storage, comes complete with storage room and one free standing storage shed. All appliances included even washer and dryer!!Located close to the 202 N. with a great location for commute. Shopping all near by with all the comforts of a great community. 5% tax/admin fee shall be added to monthly rent Sorry NO PETS ALLOWED Please visit our website at rpmeastvalley.com for applications and to schedule a tour.