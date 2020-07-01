1643 S Laramie

Amenities

Beautiful two-story home in the East Mesa Community of Crismon Creek Village! Granite counters, refinished cabinetry, recessed and pendant lighting in kitchen, which opens to great room. Fresh interior paint! Three bedrooms (master with spacious walk-in closet), two baths, laundry and cozy loft upstairs, bonus room and bath down. Tile flooring in all baths, laundry and kitchen. Ceiling fans in bedrooms and great room. Garage has epoxy floor and comfortably fits two cars. This attractive neighborhood features lush greenbelts, tree-lined streets and a community pool. Great location--close to the U.S. 60, Red Mountain and San Tan freeways, shopping, dining and the award-winning Skyline High School. This home is a must see! Priced to Rent!