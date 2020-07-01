All apartments in Mesa
1643 S Laramie
1643 S Laramie

1643 South Laramie · No Longer Available
Location

1643 South Laramie, Mesa, AZ 85209

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful two-story home in the East Mesa Community of Crismon Creek Village! Granite counters, refinished cabinetry, recessed and pendant lighting in kitchen, which opens to great room. Fresh interior paint! Three bedrooms (master with spacious walk-in closet), two baths, laundry and cozy loft upstairs, bonus room and bath down. Tile flooring in all baths, laundry and kitchen. Ceiling fans in bedrooms and great room. Garage has epoxy floor and comfortably fits two cars. This attractive neighborhood features lush greenbelts, tree-lined streets and a community pool. Great location--close to the U.S. 60, Red Mountain and San Tan freeways, shopping, dining and the award-winning Skyline High School. This home is a must see! Priced to Rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1643 S Laramie have any available units?
1643 S Laramie doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1643 S Laramie have?
Some of 1643 S Laramie's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1643 S Laramie currently offering any rent specials?
1643 S Laramie is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1643 S Laramie pet-friendly?
Yes, 1643 S Laramie is pet friendly.
Does 1643 S Laramie offer parking?
Yes, 1643 S Laramie offers parking.
Does 1643 S Laramie have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1643 S Laramie does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1643 S Laramie have a pool?
Yes, 1643 S Laramie has a pool.
Does 1643 S Laramie have accessible units?
No, 1643 S Laramie does not have accessible units.
Does 1643 S Laramie have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1643 S Laramie has units with dishwashers.

