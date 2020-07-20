1636 N WILBUR

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking pool media room

Welcome to the beautiful gated community of Loma Verde! As you enter you'll notice the sweeping staircase and your large formal living & dining area, which will make for great family gatherings. This home features travertine flooring throughout & brand new carpet! This impressive kitchen includes granite tile counters with plenty of counter space, staggered cabinetry, pantry, a large kitchen island, built-in microwave, & stainless steel appliances. Your family room features a wonderful built-in media center and plenty of storage. Right next to your family room you have a convenient office/bonus room. Step outside to your dream backyard. Large backyard perfect for entertaining. Expansive patio extends to the width of your home for plenty of shaded seating. Beautiful pebble tech pool, perfect for those hot summer days! Additionally you have a 2 outdoor fire pit/fireplace areas to rest and relax with family & friends. The upstairs includes your master bedroom/bathroom, 3 additional guest bedrooms (2 with walk-in closets), loft, and your guest bathroom! Landscaping AND pool service are included in your monthly rent! You get all of this and a great Mesa location close to all shopping, restaurants, downtown area, & easy access to freeways!