Mesa, AZ
1636 N WILBUR --
Last updated May 3 2019 at 2:23 AM

1636 N WILBUR --

1636 North Wilbur · No Longer Available
Location

1636 North Wilbur, Mesa, AZ 85201
NCRA

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
media room
Welcome to the beautiful gated community of Loma Verde! As you enter you'll notice the sweeping staircase and your large formal living & dining area, which will make for great family gatherings. This home features travertine flooring throughout & brand new carpet! This impressive kitchen includes granite tile counters with plenty of counter space, staggered cabinetry, pantry, a large kitchen island, built-in microwave, & stainless steel appliances. Your family room features a wonderful built-in media center and plenty of storage. Right next to your family room you have a convenient office/bonus room. Step outside to your dream backyard. Large backyard perfect for entertaining. Expansive patio extends to the width of your home for plenty of shaded seating. Beautiful pebble tech pool, perfect for those hot summer days! Additionally you have a 2 outdoor fire pit/fireplace areas to rest and relax with family & friends. The upstairs includes your master bedroom/bathroom, 3 additional guest bedrooms (2 with walk-in closets), loft, and your guest bathroom! Landscaping AND pool service are included in your monthly rent! You get all of this and a great Mesa location close to all shopping, restaurants, downtown area, & easy access to freeways!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1636 N WILBUR -- have any available units?
1636 N WILBUR -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1636 N WILBUR -- have?
Some of 1636 N WILBUR --'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1636 N WILBUR -- currently offering any rent specials?
1636 N WILBUR -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1636 N WILBUR -- pet-friendly?
No, 1636 N WILBUR -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 1636 N WILBUR -- offer parking?
Yes, 1636 N WILBUR -- offers parking.
Does 1636 N WILBUR -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1636 N WILBUR -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1636 N WILBUR -- have a pool?
Yes, 1636 N WILBUR -- has a pool.
Does 1636 N WILBUR -- have accessible units?
No, 1636 N WILBUR -- does not have accessible units.
Does 1636 N WILBUR -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1636 N WILBUR -- has units with dishwashers.
