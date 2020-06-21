1556 E GLADE Avenue

Amenities

This executive 4 bedroom home was remodeled several years ago with new hickory wood kitchen cabinets with granite countertops, new bathroom vanity cabinets, new 6 panel doors, new fans and travertine tile floors. Gas fireplace in family room. Pull down attic storage in garage. 3 RV gates. Refrigeration & evap cooling. NO PETS. Owner/Agents. 4th bedroom can be office with separate door off front entry. Huge walk-in pantry off laundry room. Dual windows for quietness. 12' x 45' heated and cooled Arizona room PLUS 8' x 52' covered patio. Automatic sprinklers front and back. Newer roof shingles and newer A/C. All closets have lighting. Lots of extra storage shelves. New carpet June 2020. Near Emerald Park down street with lake, basketball, volleyball, playground and frizbee golf.