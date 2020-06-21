All apartments in Mesa
Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:20 AM

1556 E GLADE Avenue

1556 East Glade Avenue · (480) 507-8066
Location

1556 East Glade Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85204

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2748 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
volleyball court
This executive 4 bedroom home was remodeled several years ago with new hickory wood kitchen cabinets with granite countertops, new bathroom vanity cabinets, new 6 panel doors, new fans and travertine tile floors. Gas fireplace in family room. Pull down attic storage in garage. 3 RV gates. Refrigeration & evap cooling. NO PETS. Owner/Agents. 4th bedroom can be office with separate door off front entry. Huge walk-in pantry off laundry room. Dual windows for quietness. 12' x 45' heated and cooled Arizona room PLUS 8' x 52' covered patio. Automatic sprinklers front and back. Newer roof shingles and newer A/C. All closets have lighting. Lots of extra storage shelves. New carpet June 2020. Near Emerald Park down street with lake, basketball, volleyball, playground and frizbee golf.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1556 E GLADE Avenue have any available units?
1556 E GLADE Avenue has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1556 E GLADE Avenue have?
Some of 1556 E GLADE Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1556 E GLADE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1556 E GLADE Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1556 E GLADE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1556 E GLADE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 1556 E GLADE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1556 E GLADE Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1556 E GLADE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1556 E GLADE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1556 E GLADE Avenue have a pool?
No, 1556 E GLADE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1556 E GLADE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1556 E GLADE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1556 E GLADE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1556 E GLADE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
