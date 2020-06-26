All apartments in Mesa
1549 N ROBIN Lane
1549 N ROBIN Lane

1549 North Robin Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1549 North Robin Lane, Mesa, AZ 85213
Northgrove

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Highly upgraded Coventry home on a large lot with no homes directly behind. This home has been well maintained, featuring plantation shutters, 10' raised and coffered ceilings, Corian counter tops, raised panel cabinetry with crown molding, home speaker system, custom light fixtures and ceiling fans, built-in cabinets and workbench in extended three-car garage, custom front and rear security doors and so much more. Large open kitchen with breakfast bar. Spacious master suite. 4th bedroom set up as office/den. Great rear yard for children with full-width covered patio, large grass area and mixture of citrus trees. Two brand new Trane AC units February 2019! Well located near schools, shopping, and of course easy access to all areas of town!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1549 N ROBIN Lane have any available units?
1549 N ROBIN Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1549 N ROBIN Lane have?
Some of 1549 N ROBIN Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1549 N ROBIN Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1549 N ROBIN Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1549 N ROBIN Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1549 N ROBIN Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 1549 N ROBIN Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1549 N ROBIN Lane offers parking.
Does 1549 N ROBIN Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1549 N ROBIN Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1549 N ROBIN Lane have a pool?
No, 1549 N ROBIN Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1549 N ROBIN Lane have accessible units?
No, 1549 N ROBIN Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1549 N ROBIN Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1549 N ROBIN Lane has units with dishwashers.
