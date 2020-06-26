1549 N ROBIN Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Highly upgraded Coventry home on a large lot with no homes directly behind. This home has been well maintained, featuring plantation shutters, 10' raised and coffered ceilings, Corian counter tops, raised panel cabinetry with crown molding, home speaker system, custom light fixtures and ceiling fans, built-in cabinets and workbench in extended three-car garage, custom front and rear security doors and so much more. Large open kitchen with breakfast bar. Spacious master suite. 4th bedroom set up as office/den. Great rear yard for children with full-width covered patio, large grass area and mixture of citrus trees. Two brand new Trane AC units February 2019! Well located near schools, shopping, and of course easy access to all areas of town!