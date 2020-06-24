All apartments in Mesa
1511 E Fairfield St
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:12 PM

1511 E Fairfield St

1511 East Fairfield Street · No Longer Available
Location

1511 East Fairfield Street, Mesa, AZ 85203

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***Available 6/14/2019*Please, Do Not Disturb Tenant*No Short-Term Leasing***
Must see! Upgraded throughout home including kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Huge laundry room with washer/dryer. Formal dining room, living room, and cozy family room complete with custom design fireplace. Custom tile and wood laminate flooring. Master suite features walk-in closet, beautiful tiled shower, and dual sinks. Bathrooms feature custom vanities. Updated fixtures throughout, plus knotty alder interior doors and crown molding. Fantastic home for entertaining. Beautiful backyard with a large covered patio, garden beds, lots of grass and 2 storage sheds. Bi-Monthly Landscape service included. Great location in a very desirable neighborhood. Near schools and shopping. Easy access to Phoenix, Scottsdale, East Valley business districts, and airports.
To apply for this home go to www.3rdbaserealty.com and click For Rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1511 E Fairfield St have any available units?
1511 E Fairfield St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1511 E Fairfield St have?
Some of 1511 E Fairfield St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1511 E Fairfield St currently offering any rent specials?
1511 E Fairfield St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1511 E Fairfield St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1511 E Fairfield St is pet friendly.
Does 1511 E Fairfield St offer parking?
No, 1511 E Fairfield St does not offer parking.
Does 1511 E Fairfield St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1511 E Fairfield St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1511 E Fairfield St have a pool?
No, 1511 E Fairfield St does not have a pool.
Does 1511 E Fairfield St have accessible units?
No, 1511 E Fairfield St does not have accessible units.
Does 1511 E Fairfield St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1511 E Fairfield St has units with dishwashers.
