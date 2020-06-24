1511 E Fairfield St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

***Available 6/14/2019*Please, Do Not Disturb Tenant*No Short-Term Leasing***

Must see! Upgraded throughout home including kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Huge laundry room with washer/dryer. Formal dining room, living room, and cozy family room complete with custom design fireplace. Custom tile and wood laminate flooring. Master suite features walk-in closet, beautiful tiled shower, and dual sinks. Bathrooms feature custom vanities. Updated fixtures throughout, plus knotty alder interior doors and crown molding. Fantastic home for entertaining. Beautiful backyard with a large covered patio, garden beds, lots of grass and 2 storage sheds. Bi-Monthly Landscape service included. Great location in a very desirable neighborhood. Near schools and shopping. Easy access to Phoenix, Scottsdale, East Valley business districts, and airports.

